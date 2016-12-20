Zuckerberg's smart home AI is voiced by Morgan Freeman

Up Next Talking toys can become your kid's digital friend

Photo by Facebook

Yesterday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg showed off Jarvis, the artificial intelligence system he built to serve as a digital assistant around his house.

Now we know what the software sounds like, and it's got the voice of God. Well, the guy who played God in movies.

Zuckerberg on Tuesday released a video of Jarvis at work, and the software is voiced by none other than Morgan Freeman.

In the video, the actor's booming voice greets Zuck when the Facebook CEO wakes up in the morning. Jarvis makes toast, plays music and helps Zuckerberg get dressed by firing him a gray t-shirt -- his outfit of choice -- with a T-shirt cannon. After catching the shirt, Zuckerberg turns, smiles and says, "Hell yeah."

The dream of a smart home that's automated and helps you with tasks throughout the day is one of Silicon Valley's current obsessions. Amazon and Google have begun peddling the vision to consumers with the Amazon Echo and Google Home. Tech giants have also made broader bets in AI: Facebook has tech that tries to push the boundaries of facial recognition, and Google has software that can beat humans in a game of Go.

Zuckerberg built Jarvis, named after the digital assistant in Iron Man, as his annual personal challenge. He picks a new goal every year, like reading a new book every two weeks or learning Mandarin.

Apparently that's a language goal he has for his daughter Max too. In the video, Jarvis wakes her up for a daily Mandarin lesson.

"Jarvis, your Mandarin is so soothing," Zuckerberg says.

If only Morgan Freeman could teach us all how to speak new languages.

