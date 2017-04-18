Facebook tries to make it easier to log into other apps

Facebook

Forgot your password for that app? Facebook wants to make it less painful for you to log in again.

On Tuesday, the company announced a few new features for Facebook Login, which lets people log into apps automatically using their Facebook credentials instead of a new username and password. The company introduced the updates at F8, Facebook's annual developer conference in San Jose, California.

Some apps require two-factor authentication, which usually involves entering your password and a separate code that is texted to your phone or emailed to you. If for some reason you don't get the code or you lose it, Facebook Login will now have an option for you to call a number and sign in with your voice. It will be an automated message (so you still don't have to talk to any humans!) and will be available in 19 languages, including English, Portuguese, Arabic and Spanish.

Another new feature tries to speed up the login process if you get a new phone and download an app that you already downloaded in the past. If you logged into that app using Facebook Login in the past, you'll be able see a prompt reminding you that you can do so again -- and skip the traditional login process of choosing a new username and password. Right now, the feature is only available on Android apps.

Facebook said more than 85 percent of the top 100 grossing apps in the US use Facebook Login.

Unrelated to the new login features, Facebook also said it's giving software developers more access to data Facebook knows about local landmarks and businesses, including parks and restaurants. In all, software developers will get access to Facebook's photos, place addresses and consumer ratings on 140 million places around the world so they can create local features in their apps.

For Facebook, it's crucial to woo software developers because it allows the company to extend its reach and advertising prowess.

