Facebook reportedly in talks to stream MLB games

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg probably hopes Facebooking is America's new favorite pastime. In the meantime, his social network could become a home for America's actual favorite pastime.

Facebook is in talks to stream one Major League Baseball game a week during the upcoming season, according to a report Tuesday by Reuters.

The talks are in advanced stages, but it's unclear which games would be streamed on the social network, the report said.

Both Facebook and the MLB declined to comment.

The deal would be, wait for it, a *home run* for Facebook, as the company makes a massive push toward making the social network a premier video destination. Zuckerberg has said in the past that we're entering a "golden age of live video." Case in point, the company has made big investments in Facebook Live, the social network's live-streaming service.

The company announced earlier this month that it hired a former MTV executive to develop original TV shows for Facebook. Also last month, the social network announced a Facebook app for TV set-top boxes.

Facebook, with its 1.86 billion users, isn't the only site that's tried to nab big-ticket live sports. Twitter has live streamed several sports broadcasts, including games from the MLB, National Football League and National Hockey League. Yahoo has also streamed a NFL and MLB games.

The MLB deal would be Facebook's most high-profile sports broadcasting partnership, but it's not new territory. The social network also has a deal with Univision to host 46 matches from the Mexican soccer league Liga MX to be streamed on Facebook Live.

