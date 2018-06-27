Facebook Keyword Snooze lets you silence spoilers in your news feed

Facebook

Facebook's rolling out a test of a new feature called "Keyword Snooze" that lets you hide Facebook posts in your news feed that incorporate given keywords for 30 days.

You enable it from a post in your feed, via the upper right-hand menu. It looks like you can only choose keywords that Facebook has automatically selected from a particular post, which sadly isn't as useful as it could be. Plus, because you can't do it in advance, you've probably already seen at least one spoiler before you can snooze the rest.