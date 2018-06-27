CNET también está disponible en español.

Facebook Keyword Snooze lets you silence spoilers in your news feed

Now you don't have to abstain from Facebook while you're in mid-binge of The Handmaid's Tale.

Facebook's rolling out a test of a new feature called "Keyword Snooze" that lets you hide Facebook posts in your news feed that incorporate given keywords for 30 days.

You enable it from a post in your feed, via the upper right-hand menu. It looks like you can only choose keywords that Facebook has automatically selected from a particular post, which sadly isn't as useful as it could be. Plus, because you can't do it in advance, you've probably already seen at least one spoiler before you can snooze the rest.

