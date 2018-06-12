Scammers, Facebook is coming for you.

Alfred Ng/CNET

Rejoice, now you can "yelp" ads on Facebook.

Facebook has launched a new tool that aims to identify ads with inaccurate information. Starting Tuesday, you can review businesses that you've purchased from and let other users know if the advertised products have met your expectations.

"We spoke with people who have purchased things from Facebook advertisers, and the two biggest frustrations we heard were that people don't like ads that quote inaccurate shipping times or that misrepresent products," the company said in a blog post.

It's essentially a rating system. You can review the ads by clicking on your Ads Activity tab, and then hitting the "Leave Feedback" button. A brief questionnaire will collect your experience, and Facebook will use it to identify potentially low-quality advertisers and scammers.

The company will warn advertisers if they receive lots of complaints. If they don't shape up, Facebook says it will reduce the frequency of their ad appearances or ban them all together.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

