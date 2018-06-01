Facebook is shutting down its Trending Topics section

Facebook

Facebook will remove its troubled "Trending Topics" section, the company said Friday, signaling that the controversial feature wasn't worth the headache as the Facebook builds different products for news.

The section, which takes up important real estate on the social network's desktop interface, has faced backlash since it first rolled out in 2014. Often criticized for surfacing conspiracies and fake information, like a hoax about 9/11 and a false article about then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, the Trending Topics section sparked an outcry in 2016 when a report alleged the feature purposely suppressed conservative outlets.

Friday, Facebook minimized Trending Topics' impact in a blog post announcing the change. "It was only available in five countries and accounted for less than 1.5% of clicks to news publishers on average," Alex Hardiman, Facebook's head of news products, said in the post. "From research we found that over time people found the product to be less and less useful."

Facebook said it is testing different ways for news to spread on its Facebook instead, including a "breaking news" label and a dedicated section on Facebook for local news called Today In. It will also launch news videos like live coverage, daily news briefings and weekly deep dives in its Watch tab, the service's home base for video.

Facebook shared some early results from some of these product tests. The "breaking news" tag, which is being tested by 80 publishers, has caused a 4 percent increase in people clicking through links and an 11 percnent lift in people sharing those stories. The Today In section, which is being piloted in 33 US cities, is driving an average of 8 percent more traffic outbounch from Facebook to the publishers themselves.