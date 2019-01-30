On this podcast, we talk about:
- Facebook's research app that circumvented Apple rules and had the social network paying people as young as 13 years old $20 a month in exchange for personal data.
- Apple's iPhone sales collapse.
- The heist of Tappy the robot's arm!
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Facebook is in hot water. Again (The 3:59, Ep. 512)
