Facebook Instant Articles will soon show pleas from publishers

Facebook

Facebook is giving its Instant Articles publishing partners new tools to keep you in their clutches.

Instant Articles is the feature that lets publishers load content quickly and within the Facebook ecosystem, making surfing for news on your phone a lot faster.

Now, thanks to new "call-to-action" units, the flow of the story you're trying to read will soon be interrupted by pleas from those publishers, who'll be asking you to join mailing lists or grant various permissions. Also in the works is a unit that will entreat you to install the publisher's app.

According to Facebook's post announcing the units, publishers love 'em. Here's hoping that confirm-shaming isn't part of their strategy.