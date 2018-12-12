CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

Facebook headquarters building evacuated after bomb threat

Bomb squad is responding to an alert at the Menlo Park campus.

facebook-evacuation

Employees at Facebook's headquarters are evacuated after a bomb threat Tuesday.

 KPIX/CBS TV

At least building at Facebook's headquarters was evacuated Tuesday night after a bomb threat was received.

The San Mateo bomb unit is responding to the alert at the company's campus in Menlo Park, California, the Menlo Park Police Department said in a statement.

A Facebook representative confirmed that a few buildings on the campus had been evacuated and that all employees were safe.

Developing

Next Article: Google CEO Sundar Pichai faces Congress over political bias, China and data collection