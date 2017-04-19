Day 2 of Facebook's F8 developer conference was all about the future.
Facebook may be the world's largest social network, but the talk on the stage in San Jose, California, focused on everything else the company is working on, and how that will change lives in the decade ahead.
From augmented and virtual reality to next-gen wireless connectivity to brain-control user interfaces (really), today's session felt more like a TED Talk about science-fiction concepts that are already up and running in the lab. The big takeaways? Facebook is focused on building the post-smartphone, post-4G future -- and it's investing the time, effort and resources into making sure that you'll be using Facebook products and services to get there.
Among the highlights:
- Facebook's moonshots: Making brains type and skin hear
- Facebook's new VR cameras will get you bobbing and weaving
- Facebook's internet-beaming drone is getting better
News from day one of the F8 conference:
- Facebook's next act: Bridging AR to the real world
- Facebook brings augmented reality to your phone
- Facebook Spaces make virtual reality a social experience
- Facebook Messenger wants to be the new Yellow Pages
- Facebook's Developer Circles program tries to hook 'em early
- Facebook tries to make it easier to log into other apps
- Facebook's Zuck: 'We have work to do to prevent tragedies'
