Facebook to expand Stories from your phone to your PC

If you like Facebook's glitzed-up photos and videos that vanish after a day, good news. You'll be able to see them on your laptop, too.

Internet
Facebook Stories, the Snapchat-esque short-lived messages, are expanding from the social network's phone app to your PC, too.

The messages let you adorn a photo or short video with graphics, text and styles, but they disappear after 24 hours. The Facebook web interface you'll see when browsing from a laptop or desktop machine now spotlights a few to the upper right of the page for some people, TechCrunch observed.

Facebook told TechCrunch it's testing the feature for now but expects to spread it further. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facebook mimicked Snapchat to develop Stories and brought it first to its Instagram photo-sharing site. Not enough for you? Facebook Messenger has the same idea, too.

