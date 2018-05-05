Facebook expands AI efforts into Seattle and Pittsburgh

James Martin/CNET

Facebook wants to flex its artificial intelligence muscle even more, and it's looking to university towns to help.

The social networking giant is opening two new offices in Seattle and Pittsburgh, The New York Times reported Friday and Facebook confirmed, as part of an expanded effort to attract AI researchers and experts. The two cities are close to The University of Washington and Carnegie Mellon University, both of which are known for their AI research programs.

There's good reason for Facebook to up its efforts. Many of the company's announcements around privacy and security, its new programs to sort photos and videos (as well as add computer effects to them), and its many other initiatives are increasingly powered by AI. Facebook isn't alone either. Google, Apple and Amazon all are using AI to enhance their various products and apps.

Facebook's new AI labs will join existing ones in Silicon Valley, New York, Paris and Montreal.

