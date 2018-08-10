Facebook gets rid of its Friend List Feeds feature

Now Playing: Watch this: Why Alex Jones and Infowars were kicked off YouTube,...

NurPhoto

Say goodbye to Facebook's Friend List Feeds feature.

The feeds allowed you create a personalized version of social network that only showed posts from a predefined friend list. But the feature has now been shut down, Facebook announced Thursday.

Friends List Feeds worked with Friend Lists (which you'll still be able to create), according to TechCrunch, which first reported the change.

"We'll be making these friend list feeds unavailable on Aug. 9, 2018, to focus on improving your main news feed experience," Facebook wrote.

"But don't worry -- you can still continue to create, edit and share to your friend lists."

Facebook noted, in a statement to TechCruch, that you can still customize your News Feed by altering the settings in the News Feed preferences. It didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

On Thursday, the company announced that it's adding tools for connecting mentors and mentees within Facebook groups. It also said it's banning websites that host and share blueprints of 3D-printed guns.