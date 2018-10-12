Facebook: Phone numbers, emails and other personal information accessed during breach

Getty Images

A massive Facebook security breach affected fewer people than the company originally thought, but millions of users had their phone numbers, emails and other information compromised, the tech giant said on Friday.

In September, the world's largest social network said it believed the breach impacted 50 million people, after attackers stole Facebook "access tokens" -- digital keys that let the hackers access people's accounts without needing a password. On Friday, the company said about 30 million users had these tokens stolen, not 50 million.

"We are sorry this happened. We know we will always face threats from people who want to access accounts and steal information," said Facebook's VP of Product Management Guy Rosen during a conference call.

In the wake of the date breach and a privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, Facebook has been trying to rebuild trust with its 2 billion monthly active users. But the company's latest revelation about the breach highlights the risks that comes with sharing personal information from hometowns to birthdates on a social network.

About 15 million people had their name and contact details such as emails and phone numbers compromised. About 14 million people had that same information compromised, but the attackers also looked at other details such as a user's birth date, hometown and where they worked. A total of 1 million people didn't have any information compromised, according to Facebook.

The attackers also used a technique that allowed them to steal access tokens from the friends of the accounts they already controlled, expanding their reach, Rosen said.

The company said it's working with the FBI and that the agency asked it not to discuss who might be behind the attack and whether they were targeting anyone. So far, Facebook hasn't found any evidence that the hackers were able to access third-party apps like Tinder and Spotify that use a Facebook login. The company has no reason to believe that the breach was related to the upcoming US midterm elections, Rosen said.

Facebook said that users can check if they were affected by the breach by visiting the Help Center. The accounts of the affected users have been secured and no one needs to log out again or change their password. Facebook will also be sending a message to the 30 million people affected that includes advice about how they can protect themselves from suspicious e-mails and texts. The company is also working on contacting users who may no longer be on the social network.

As Facebook and law enforcement dig deeper into who was behind the attack, questions about how well the company handled the breach still linger.

"We are working very closely with regulators around the world, to provide information that they need and to answer their questions," Rosen said.

Updated at 12:00 p.m. PT: Includes more background and information from conference call.