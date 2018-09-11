Lip-sync videos. Cooking shows. And now high drama.
Sorry For Your Loss is among the first original drama series for Facebook Watch, as the social network's streaming platform begins its move into the type of high-end scripted shows that rivals Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime have been developing for years.
The show stars Elizabeth Olsen (Avengers: Infinity War) and Kelly Marie Train (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), and will focus on Olsen's character, Leigh, as she struggles to deal with the sudden death of her husband. Tran plays her sister, and actress Janet McTeer plays her mother.
Ahead of its streaming premiere, Sorry For Your Loss debuted at the Toronto Film Festival, during which the show's creator, Kit Steinkellner, reportedly said his program fits the way people currently use social media.
"Facebook is a place where I hear about most deaths, most births, most marriages. It made sense for them to do a series about these life events," Steinkellner said, according to The Washington Post.
The show was also reportedly pitched to networks and other streaming services, with Facebook purchasing it as part of an effort to beef up Watch.
The show's first four episodes are debuting on Facebook Watch on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. PT.
Discuss: Facebook drama series featuring Avengers, Star Wars stars arrives next week
