Facebook Dating may let you keep secrets from friends and family

Facebook has begun internal testing for its new dating app.

Twitter user @wongmjane tweeted screenshots Friday of what she said is the sign-up screen for the social network's new dating app.

"Facebook is internally testing Facebook Dating," she wrote. "I can't go past the signup screen because they are not activating all non-employee Dating profiles because, well, it's 'pre-launch.'"

A Facebook representative confirmed testing has kicked off, saying, "We are testing Facebook Dating internally (as we regularly do with new features), but we don't have anything more to share right now."

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook was launching a new dating tool during the company's F8 developers conference in May.

"This is going to be for building real, long-term relationships, not just hook-ups," Zuckerberg said at the conference. The feature will be optional for users, and your dating profile won't be public unless you opt-in.

A screenshots in @wongmjane's tweet shows a page that says "Your current Facebook friends can't see your dating profile." Other screenshots show that the app prompts users to specify their gender and current city, as well as which genders they're interested in seeing.

Facebook is hoping users will trust the social network with their personal information, even after the Cambridge Analytica scandal earlier this year, in which data from as many as 87 million Facebook users was improperly shared with the political consultancy. Still, in April, Facebook reported sales had risen in the first quarter of 2018 and said it saw an increase in the amount of time people spent on the platform.