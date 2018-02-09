Facebook creates $10 million community leadership program

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

Facebook will award $10 million in residencies and fellowships as part of a new global leadership program, the company announced Friday at the Facebook Communities Summit Europe in London.

"The Facebook Community Leadership Program is designed to empower leaders from around the world who are building communities through the Facebook family of apps and services," according to a Facebook news post from Jennifer Dulski, head of groups and community, and Ime Archibong, vice president of product partnerships.

The residencies and fellowships will offer training, support and funding to as many as 105 people. Facebook will select as many as five people to become community leaders in residence who will receive as much as $1 million each to fund their proposals. The company will select as many as 100 people for the fellowship program, and they'll receive as much as $50,000 each for a specific community initiative. You can apply for the programs here.

The program comes amid criticism that tech companies like Facebook have had a divisive impact on the world's people. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO and co-founder of Facebook, said in an interview released this week that "the world is more divided than I would have expected for the level of openness and connection we have today."