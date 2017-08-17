Say good-bye to those fake clickbait videos on Facebook

Facebook

Those poorly produced "videos" on your Facebook newsfeed are getting cut off.

For a while, Facebook's algorithm had been pushing videos to the top of newsfeeds, in an effort to expand its growing platform. Thirsty spammers took notice of Facebook's promotional focus, and flooded pages with hordes of low-quality videos. The majority of them were really just still images with a song in the background, sometimes it was silent audio.

Basically, they disguised the same pictures and memes you had seen before as videos instead, prompting Facebook's algorithm to promote it on your newsfeed. The videos, exploiting the promotion, raked in the extra views and ad money.

Another trick was to add a fake "play" button to the images, which people would click and lead to another website.

"Spammers often use fake play buttons to trick people into click links to low quality websites," Facebook engineers Baraa Hamodi, Zahir Bokhari and Yun Zhang said in a blog post. "These deceptive spammers also use static images disguised as videos to trick eople into clicking on a low quality experience."

On Thursday, Facebook announced two updates that will put an end to the fake video clickbait. In the next few weeks, these trick images and videos are going to be buried in your newsfeeds, as Facebook's algorithm moves to demote them.

Facebook expects the shift to cut off a massive amount of traffic heading to these phony pages.