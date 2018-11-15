Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg denies the company ignored warning signs about Russian election meddling

Christophe Morin/IP3 / Getty Images

Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that the company was slow to spot election meddling by Russian trolls and "stumbled along the way," but pushed back against a bombshell report by The New York Times on Wednesday that raised questions about how the company's leadership handled a series of scandals.

"To suggest we weren't interested in knowing the truth or wanted to hide what we knew or wanted to prevent investigations is simply untrue," Zuckerberg said in a conference call on Thursday.

On Wednesday, The New York Times published a more than 5,000-word investigative report that shined a harsh spotlight on how the tech mogul and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg dealt with election meddling by Russian operatives and a massive data privacy scandal.

The report claims that the pair ignored warnings, deflected blame and were distracted by other projects over the past three years as scandals mounted, including a data privacy scandal in which the information of 87 million users was harvested by political consultancy Cambridge Analytica and election meddling by Russian trolls.

Facebook has pushed back against the report, claiming there were "a number inaccuracies." On Thursday, Facebook's board of directors said that it stood by its current leadership.

"As Mark and Sheryl made clear to Congress , the company was too slow to spot Russian interference and too slow to take action," the statement said. "As a board we did indeed push them to move faster. But to suggest that they knew about Russian interference and either tried to ignore it or prevent investigations into what happened is grossly unfair."

The report also provided a glimpse into some of the company's internal struggles and its lobbying efforts in Washington. Facebook hired a Republican opposition research firm Definers Public Affairs that tried to link anti-Facebook sentiment to billionaire George Soros by circulating a research document and pressing reporters to look at financial ties between Soros and groups that protested the tech company at congressional hearings in July.

On Thursday, Facebook also published a new report outlining how it enforces its online rules. In the third quarter, Facebook said it took action against 15.4 million pieces of violent and graphic content.

