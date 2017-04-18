​Facebook brings augmented reality to your phone

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Later this year, Facebook will begin releasing technology that will let you and your child turn your doctor's waiting room table into a battlefield for a tower defense video game only you two can see.

It's with a technology called augmented reality (AR) that Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg touted Tuesday at his company's F8 conference for developers. Facebook's Oculus group is building expensive headsets for virtual reality (VR) that completely immerses you in an computer-generated 3D world. AR blends computer generated imagery with the real world, though.

And it's coming to a phone near you. Sure, souped-up eyewear is the ultimate way to experience AR, but camera-equipped phones running Facebook's apps are ready now, Zuckerberg said. "We're going to make the camera the first mainstream AR platform," he told developers who'll be able to build their own ideas atop Facebook's AR foundation.

AR and VR hold the promise to revolutionize computing by going beyond the screens on today's PCs, phones and building digital data straight into the world itself. But so far, despite years of VR and AR work at companies like Microsoft, Google, Samsung and HTC, the technology hasn't lived up to that promise. WIth its technological clout and vast user base, Facebook could be the one that finally makes it real for ordinary folks.

Zuckerberg showed off several AR ideas that use a phone's camera to get a view of your surroundings and its screen to augment your reality:

You can leave virtual notes in the real world for your friends and family -- scrawled notes for your friend at your favorite bar, a message to your spouse on the fridge that there's leftover cheesecake.

Blank city walls can be painted with animated virtual art. "With AR, it's not just a painting on the wall. It fills up the whole space -- an infinite waterfall of paint coming down," Zuckerberg said of one AR art installation.

You can spice up a view of your breakfast cereal with the 3D words "It's feeding time" popping up out of the table, sharks circling around the bowl. In another shot, Zuckerberg added a second coffee cup, put some flowers on a plant and popped up a rating for a bottle of wine.

Facebook is launching its AR foundation today, but only in closed beta testing for selected developers, Zuckerberg said. More sophisticated projects, like the AR tower defense game on the table, will come later this year.

Eventually eyewear will become the preferred AR tool, Zuckerberg said, showing how AR-equipped glasses could present a seemingly real chessboard on your living room table.

"Think of how many things in our lives don't have to be physical. They can be digital," Zuckerberg said, like street names and navigation directions overlaid on the real world.

Facebook's technology analyzes the scene the camera sees, figures out the lighting and geometry of objects, and identifies what they are. The company's technology uses artificial intelligence techniques to do so, Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer said. And it also can track hands and human skeletons for those all-important effects that will involve people.

"AR is going to help us mix the physical and digital in all new ways," Zuckerberg said. And it'l be part of Facebook's efforts to build communities online, a top company priority, Zuckerberg said. "When you join a community online, that community gets stronger... That's why this is such an important trend."

