Facebook security breach affected 50 million people

Facebook on Friday said a breach affected 50 million people on the social network.

The vulnerability stemmed from Facebook's "View As" feature, which lets people see what their profiles look like to other people. Attackers exploited code associated with the feature that allowed them to steal "access tokens" that could be used to take over people's accounts.

While access tokens aren't your password, they allow people to log into accounts without needing it. As a precautionary measure, Facebook logged about 90 million people out of their accounts, the company said.

The social network said it discovered the attack earlier this week. The company has informed the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Irish Data Protection Commission. Facebook said the investigation is in the early stages and it does not yet know who was behind the attacks.

"This is a really serious security issue," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on a conference call with reporters Friday. "This underscores there are just constant attacks from people who are trying to take over accounts and steal information from our community. This is going to be an ongoing effort."

The news comes as Facebook has been under intense scrutiny for its ability to keep the data of its more than 2 billion users safe. The company is still reeling from its Cambridge Analytica scandal in March, in which a UK-based digital consultancy harvested the personal information of 87 million Facebook users.

The vulnerability disclosed on Friday came from a change issued in July 2017, when Facebook pushed a feature that prompted people to upload "Happy Birthday" videos, Facebook vice president of product management said on the call. The company is still investigating the attack, and does not know how much information was stolen or who is behind the hack. Because it was access tokens stolen and not passwords, Facebook said that affected users don't need to change their security settings.

Access tokens are a set of code that are granted to a user after logging in for the first time. They're often used across websites so that you don't have to log back in every time you go to a page. Facebook uses them for logins, and allows for secure access without needing a password.

Fatemeh Khatibloo, an analyst at Forrester who focuses on consumer privacy, said it appeared Facebook contained the damage from the breach at an early stage. She added that users probably heard about it sooner than they would have since new privacy regulations came into effect in the European Union. "GDPR has forced FB's hand in reporting the breach much earlier than they perhaps would have liked, and before they understand the full scope," Khatibloo said.

The breach has also led to more criticism from lawmakers, who have already discussed introducing regulation to reign in big tech companies.

"A full investigation should be swiftly conducted and made public so that we can understand more about what happened," Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, said in a statement. "Today's disclosure is a reminder about the dangers posed when a small number of companies like Facebook or the credit bureau Equifax are able to accumulate so much personal data about individual Americans without adequate security measures."

Facebook has been without a Chief Security Officer since Alex Stamos left the role in August to teach and research at Stanford University His departure took place during a larger reorganization of the company's security team that was ongoing when the cybersecurity attack began. The departmental shifts made the cybersecurity team stronger, Rosen said. "If anything, we think this means we were able to find and address this faster," he said.

CNET's Laura Hautala contributed to this report.

