Facebook boasts 5 million companies advertising to you

Hope you're not sick of seeing ads on your Facebook feed.

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg told Reuters on Monday that it has more than 5 million companies that are advertising on its social network each month -- up from 4 million that it had disclosed in September.

The company's just getting started -- Sandberg said that the company is updating its suite of ad services to draw in more small businesses.

Facebook and Google are the two giants in the digital ad business, and both in particular are keen on better serving you ads on your phone. Facebook boasts tools like audience targeting, a mobile design studio and online courses.

