Facebook bids farewell to Hello, tbh, Moves

NurPhoto

Say goodbye to Hello. Also to Moves and tbh.

On Monday, Facebook said it was bidding adieu to the three apps, none of which generated enough user interest to continue supporting them. The world's largest social network also promised to delete the user data from all three apps within 90 days.

"We know some people are still using these apps and will be disappointed," Facebook wrote in a blog post. "But we need to prioritize our work so we don't spread ourselves too thin."

Facebook acquired Moves, a fitness tracking app, in 2014. The purchase raised privacy concerns because the app tracked your daily activities.

A year later, Facebook introduced Hello, a mobile app that shows information about incoming phone calls even if the caller's number isn't saved in the user's phone.

Last year, the social network bought tbh, which let people send compliments to each other through anonymous quizzes. The app had been popular among teens.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for further details.

