In this podcast, we discuss:
- Facebook's work to go back to its roots as a place for friends and families to share daily routines.
- YouTube's push to fix some of its problems too.
- The use of blockchain to improve food safety.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube.
Facebook wants to have more QT with you (The 3:59, Ep. 355)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.