NurPhoto

Senior Democrats wrote to Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter's Jack Dorsey on Tuesday, urging an investigation following reports of Kremlin-linked activity around the #ReleaseTheMemo campaign on social media.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Rep. Adam Schiff, both of California, submitted a letter to the two companies, saying, "If these reports are accurate, we are witnessing an ongoing attack by the Russian government through Kremlin-linked social media actors directly acting to intervene and influence our democratic process.

"This should be disconcerting to all Americans, but especially your companies as, once again, it appears the vast majority of their efforts are concentrated on your platforms. This latest example of Russian interference is in keeping with Moscow's concerted, covert, and continuing campaign to manipulate American public opinion and erode trust in our law enforcement and intelligence institutions."

The memo in question is described by House Republicans as a top-secret document regarding surveillance abuse. It alleges misconduct by several federal officials in the investigations of the 2016 Trump campaign and its possible ties with Russia. Last week, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence voted to allow members of the US House of Representatives to view the memo, which led some to argue for its public release. A related hashtag soon emerged and began trending on social media shortly after.

Sen. Feinstein and Rep. Schiff cite research by The Alliance for Securing Democracy, which indicated significant Russian activity on the hashtag #ReleaseTheMemo. The letter requests an "in-depth forensic examination" of activity on the social media platforms to determine whether and how many accounts linked to Russian influence were involved, the frequency and volume of posts or tweets, and the possible number of legitimate Facebook and Twitter users exposed to the accounts.

On Friday, Twitter said it would notify more than 600,000 users in the US who saw tweets from Russian-linked accounts during the 2016 election.

Sen. Feinstein and Rep. Schiff requested Twitter and Facebook's findings be reported to Congress on Jan. 26. Facebook and Twitter did not immediately respond to our request for comments.