Facebook allows staff to join anti-Trump protests on May 1

Facebook won't penalise employees who time time off on May 1 to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policies, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The social network posted a memo an internal forum on April 14 announcing the policy, which will allow employees to join pro-immigration protests set to take place on International Workers' Day. It also said it will reevaluate contracts with any companies employing staff who work on Facebook's campus if they illegally crack down on their workers' protest rights.

"We're committed to fostering an inclusive workplace where employees feel comfortable expressing their opinions and speaking up," a Facebook spokesman told Bloomberg.

Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is an outspoken of Trump's immigration policies, calling the US "a nation of immigrants."

The social network is one of many Silicon Valley companies to benefit from immigrant tech talent. Back in January and February, the industry came together to protest Trump's executive order temporarily banning travel and immigration from seven mostly Muslim countries.

