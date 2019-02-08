Facebook acquires AI startup that helps you shop

James Martin/CNET

Facebook said Friday that it purchased a startup called GrokStyle that uses artificial intelligence to help shoppers find furniture and home decor.

"We are excited to welcome GrokStyle to Facebook," Facebook spokeswoman Vanessa Chan said in a statement. "Their team and technology will contribute to our AI capabilities."

Furniture retailer Ikea uses technology developed by GrokStyle in its mobile app. A user snaps a picture of a piece of furniture and the app shows them similar products that they can purchase online.

In a blog post, GrokStyle said that its "moving on as a team" but doesn't mention that it was purchased by Facebook.

"Our team and technology will live on, and we will continue using our AI to build great visual search experiences for retail," GrokStyle said in a statement. "As part of this next chapter, we are winding down our business."

The San Francisco startup, which was founded in 2015, does note on its LinkedIn page that it's been acquired by Facebook. Its LinkedIn page also says that GrokStyle has between 2 to 10 employees.

Facebook declined to say how much it spent to acquire GrokStyle. Bloomberg reported earlier about the acquisition.

