F8 2018, day 1: Everything Facebook just announced

Better privacy tools, new features for Whatsapp and Instagram and a new sub-$200 VR headset were just some of the new initiatives that shared the stage during the first day of Facebook's F8 developers conference.
Here's a recap of everything that was announced on day 1 at F8:
- Facebook's Zuckerberg unveils privacy tool 'clear history' ahead of F8
- Zuckerberg talks privacy efforts at Facebook conference
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at F8: 'This has been an intense year'
- Facebook announces a new dating app feature to take on Tinder
- Facebook wants people to make more realistic AR experiences
- Facebook is building a virtual memory palace out of your photos
- GoPro app now lets you share straight to Instagram Stories
- Facebook Messenger wants to lure shoppers with real-time translation, AR
- Facebook Marketplace is used in 70 countries, by 800 million people monthly
- Instagram wants to keep bullies out of it comments
Oculus Go: $199 VR has arrived
- Oculus Go review: Portable VR for just $199, no strings attached
- Oculus Go has arrived: Facebook's portable VR system breaks the $200 barrier
