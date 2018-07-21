Ezra Miller's seen at Comic-Con: Will he shake up the DC, Warner Bros. panel?

Warner Bros

Ezra Miller was spotted at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 Friday and could be a part of several reveals during Saturday's Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment panel starting at 10:30 a.m. PT.

Ezra Miller from Justice League, Fantastic Beasts and eventually The Flash is signing autographs in front of the Omnia Hotel at #SDCC pic.twitter.com/O1Qm7POFUD — Mike Sorrentino (@MikeJSorrentino) July 20, 2018

First and most likely, Miller is set to star in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, reprising his role of Credence from the first film. Since the Harry Potter universe film is currently set to release on November 15 in Australia and November 16 in the US and UK, it wouldn't be surprising to see Warner Bros. promote it with a new trailer during Saturday's panel.

The Justice League star was originally going to have a solo movie about Barry Allen and his superhero alter-ego The Flash hit theaters in 2018, but after two director changes the movie's status appears to be in flux. The movie's directors are now Spider-Man: Homecoming writers John Francis Daley and Johnathan Goldstein, but beyond that very little is known. Any announcement regarding a movie about The Flash would be huge, especially considering the amount of time it has spent in development. The movie is also set to star Kiersey Clemons as Iris West.

It's also possible that Miller won't be appearing at the Saturday panel at all. He could instead be visiting the convention, as spotted by The Orange County Register, before Miller and his band Sons of an Illustrious Father perform a show for people ages 20 and under in San Diego on Sunday.

But seriously, here's hoping it's something about The Flash.

