EyeForcer sees a way to prevent tech neck in kids

As a civilization, we're regressing.

Where once the evolutionary chart showed us becoming ever more upright, we're now devolving and our posture is bent.

We can thank technology.

Parents shove iPads into kids' hands as soon as they can hold them. Parents, you understand, need a Facebook break, too.

Some medical professionals have expressed concern the permanently hunched posture can cause problems, like tech-neck.

It's sometimes referred to as Gameboy Disease.

Medical Wearable Solutions thinks it has the answer. It's asking for help on Kickstarter with a gadget called the EyeForcer. These colorful, lensless glasses, the makers say, are the secret to helping kids keep their spines healthy.

Oh, you're thinking Google Glass, aren't you? Well, EyeForcer isn't so involved. These glasses simply serve to give send a warning when your head is pitched too low over a screen.

You'll be thinking kids like warnings even less than veggies, long car rides and being told to wash. I might agree.

However, once you've persuaded kids to wear the EyeForcer, it will shut down the game the kids are playing on an Android device if they don't heed the warning.

Sneaky, eh?

Medical professionals say tech-neck is an obvious problem. When you bend, your neck muscles have to support the whole weight of your head. This could be six times as much as the normal weight the neck supports. From this, spinal problems can occur.

Physiology, obviously, is a problem. But I'm concerned about the psychology.

It's one thing to persuade kids to wear a helmet when they ride bikes. It's another to get them to put glasses on every time they look at mobile screens.

The EyeForcer is a nag.

We already are bombarded with notifications. How long could kids really tolerate constant messaging that their heads are bowed too low?

Dr. Vahid Sahiholnasab, co-founder of Medical Wearable Solutions told me: "Kids hate it but parents love it. EyeForcer is not for all kids or families. It is mainly designed for kids age 3-8. It will work with families that have more control over their child's behavior."

I wonder how many kids will allow their parents to put these on their noses at all.

My nose says no.

Update, 2:30 p.m. PT: Adds comment from Medical Wearable Solutions.