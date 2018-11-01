Eye of Sauron watches over San Francisco for Halloween

New Line Cinema/Screenshot by CNET

Barad-dur rose over San Francisco on Wednesday night, with LEDs creating an Eye of Sauron to watch over the city for Halloween.

The orange glow came from Salesforce Tower's 11,000 LEDs after a Change.org petition for the seasonal stunt got more than 11,000 signatures.

Sauron is the titular villain of J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings novels, and the Peter Jackson movie trilogy based on them depicted him as a burning eye on top of his dark tower in Mordor, searching for the lost One Ring.

Boston Properties and Hines, the companies that own of the tower and its LED installation, brought Mordor to the skies above Mission Street as part of San Francisco's "1 percent for art" development tax, according to SFGate.

The installation was designed by electronic artist Jim Campbell and is known as "Day for Night." The Eye of Sauron may return to our screens in Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV adaptation, which is expected to hit in 2021.