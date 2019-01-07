TCL might not have the household cachet of a Samsung or Sony, but the No. 1 TV maker in domestic China is aiming to change that by continuing its strong push into the US market. Its sales of TVs in North America have grown a very healthy 60 percent each of the last two years, and in 2018 it moved into the No. 3 position in units sold, passing LG and trailing only Samsung and Vizio.
At CES 2019, the increasingly popular China-based TV maker said its 6-series Roku TVs would be coming in 65- and 75-inch models and are available today. For those who want 8K, you'll have to wait a little longer; TCL said it would be coming to market with 8K Roku TVs by the end of 2019.
The company also announced it is launching two new soundbars, the smaller Alto 5 for TVs 43-inches and larger, and the Alto 7 for TVs 55 inches and above.
Discuss: Everything TCL just announced at CES 2019
