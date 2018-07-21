Everything Netflix just signed from Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

We called showrunner Shonda Rhimes one of the women who most inspire us on this year's International Womens' Day, and the Scandal and Grey's Anatomy creator may have just given us seven new reasons to be awed.

Today, she revealed her first full slate of projects for Netflix, nearly a year after the streaming-video giant poached her from ABC to create exclusive content.

Here's what you can look forward to, as detailed in a series of tweets by Netflix:

"Based on the Pulitzer-Prize winning book, The Warmth of Other Suns will track the migration of African-Americans fleeing the South between 1916 & 1970. @ AnnaDeavereS is set to adapt."

is set to adapt." "Netflix & Shondaland have acquired the rights to @ ekp 's [ Ellen Pao



's [ "# Scandal vet @ ChrisVanDusen will adapt Julia Quinn's best-selling Bridgerton novels into a series that offers a smart, feminist take on Regency England romance & unveils the wealthy, sexual, painful, funny and sometimes lonely lives in London's high society marriage mart."

vet @ will adapt Julia Quinn's best-selling Bridgerton novels into a series that offers a smart, feminist take on Regency England romance & unveils the wealthy, sexual, painful, funny and sometimes lonely lives in London's high society marriage mart." "Netflix & Shondaland have acquired the rights to Kate Anderson Brower's nonfiction book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, which offers an insider's account of the upstairs/downstairs lives White House residence staffers share with the First Families."

"Sunshine Scouts is a darkly comedic half-hour series that shows what happens when an apocalyptic disaster spares a rag-tag group of teenage girls at sleepaway camp who must then summon their moxie and survival skills to weather the fallout."



"The documentary Hot Chocolate Nutcracker will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy's award-winning reimagining of the classic ballet, The Nutcracker."

"Set in the 1840s, against the surreal and sensual backdrop of the then-Mexican state of California, Pico & Sepulveda tracks the end of an idyllic era there as American forces threaten brutality and war at the border to claim this breathtaking land for its own."



That's in addition to another Shonda item that Netflix nabbed last month:

"Shondaland & Netflix have acquired the rights to an article detailing how Anna Delvey scammed hundreds of thousands of dollars from people by posing as a German heiress. Shonda Rhimes is attached to write."

The New York Times also has an interview with Rhimes where she reveals that Netflix started trying to poach her in late 2016, before her ABC contract had expired, and that she had no idea what she'd write even after she signed the deal. Sources told the NYT that Netflix is paying her a base salary of $150 million a year.

