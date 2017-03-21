1:22 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Apple unloaded a laundry basket of announcements Tuesday morning, with changes for its iPad and the iPhone.

Here's a quick rundown of Apple's news, including a new color for the iPhone, the disappearance of the iPad Air and a new app for social-media-focused video editing.

Gone with the Air

The iPad Air is no more. Long live the iPad. Apple quietly knocked off its iPad Air 2, replacing it with the 9.7-inch iPad with a cheaper price and a faster processor. The iPad now starts at $329 (£339) and features an A9 chip, similar to the one used in the iPhone 6S. The iPad Mini 2 is also gone, but the Mini 4 will live on, now offering a 128GB model.

You can get your hands on new iPads on March 24. Take a look at how Apple's new iPad stacks up against the tablet competition.

Red-y or Not

The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are getting a makeover, in vibrant red aluminum. The new color is a part of a fundraiser for the nonprofit (Red), which fights HIV and AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa. Apple has raised more than $130 million toward that effort since 2006, the company said.

The red iPhone will be available March 24.

iPhone SE's growth spurt

The small iPhone is doubling in size -- of its storage. The 4-inch budget iPhone SE is getting an upgrade on its memory. It will jump from 16GB or 64GB to 32GB or 128GB options. The price remains $399.

Clip service

Apple announced a new social-oriented video-editing app called Clip, which seeks to be a more mobile-friendly version of iMovie. People will be able to trim footage and add effects, captions and soundtracks to their videos. The videos are square, meaning they're more fit for Instagram or Twitter than your desktop.

Clip will work on the iPhone 5S and later models when it's released in April.

Watch it

Apple Watches are getting a new lineup of bands for their wrists, including high-end Hermès branded bands, which start at $339. The new Nike+ and Nike Sport bands will be available for $49, while the nylon bands can go up to $149.

The sport bands come in Pebble, Azure and Camellia, while the woven nylon bands come in blue, orange, red, yellow, berry and midnight blue.

Just in case

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus owners have six new options for phone cases from Apple, which match the colors from the new watch bands. They come in both silicone and leather cases, starting at $35 for the former and $45 for the latter. These cases are available now on Apple's website.

