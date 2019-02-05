Every Avengers: Endgame cameo in that Super Bowl trailer

The Avengers Endgame Super Bowl spot is perfect. It sets up the stakes of the film while revealing very little. It strikes a dark but somewhat hopeful tone that perfectly capitalizes on the ending of Infinity War.

However, what I didn't realize until maybe my fifth viewing was that at the beginning, the less than one-second flashes of images are actually quick shots of nearly all the heroes that died in the last movie.

It's brilliant, especially in how it highlights the red in each image. As if each character's blood is less on Thanos' hands and more on the Avengers' hands. At least that's how I'm sure Cap will see it, a theory his dialogue in this trailer lends credence to. Maybe it's just my wild interpretation though.

Anyway, here are the images that appear in order before we get to the Marvel Studios logo.

The Wasp

Screenshot by Eric Franklin/CNET

When last we saw the Wasp during the first post-credits scene at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp, she and her parents (Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne) had all just been dusted by the Thanos snappening.

Nick Fury

Screenshot by Eric Franklin/CNET

Nick Fury met his fate during the Avengers: Infinity War post-credits scene.

Spider-Man

Screenshot by Eric Franklin/CNET

Too soon? Maybe not.

Doctor Strange

Screenshot by Eric Franklin/CNET

With every movie, Doctor Strange only gets cooler. He will be back.

Falcon

Screenshot by Eric Franklin/CNET

Falcon was one of the most underserved characters in Infinity War. Let's hope he gets that series.

Scarlet Witch

Screenshot by Eric Franklin/CNET

Looks like Scarlet Witch will return as well.

Guardians

Screenshot by Eric Franklin/CNET

The Guardians of the Galaxy, minus Mantis (who's dead), plus Rocket (who's alive).

Black Panther

Screenshot by Eric Franklin/CNET

Black Panther 2 is coming, but will it be T'Challa under the mask? Probably.

Winter Soldier

Screenshot by Eric Franklin/CNET

If we don't get enough Winter Soldier in Endgame, there at least will be more opportunities.

Vision

Screenshot by Eric Franklin/CNET

Vision is probably mostly on some Wakadan high-tech hard drive, so it won't be too much of a shock if he returns.

