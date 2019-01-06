Eve Energy Strip gives Siri three protected outlets at CES 2019

Eve Systems

In case one smart outlet isn't enough, the Eve Energy Strip gives you three that you can control separately or together with the Eve app. Introduced at CES 2019, the latest gadget from Eve also lets you control the outlets through Apple's digital assistant Siri.

The Energy Strip allows you to plug in up to three ordinary electronic devices and make them smart with app and voice controls. You'll be able to turn an ordinary lamp on or off remotely. The Energy strip also provides electrical safety and surge protection and monitors the energy usage of your plugged in gadget.

Like Eve's other smart home devices, it works with Apple's HomeKit smart home platform, so you can control the outlets with your voice through Siri as well. You'll be able to turn off your outlets by talking to your iPhone or Apple's HomePod smart speaker. And you can group them into rooms and schedules with other HomeKit gadgets from other companies.

The Eve Energy Strip is due out in March and will cost $119. Eve Systems doesn't have plans to bring it to the UK or Australia yet. The US price converts to roughly £100 or AU$170.

Now playing: Watch this: Taking a tour of Apple's Home app

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.