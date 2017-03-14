​This iPhone case is an Android phone, and it's madness

Esti

iPhone accessories have hit a whole new level. As in, entire other devices.

The Esti Eye is the latest accessory oddity to hit Kickstarter. Is it an accessory? Really, it's an Android phone. It just happens to snap onto the back of an iPhone. (6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7 and 7 Plus).

What?

The Esti Eye has a second screen, which you look at when you're not looking at your iPhone screen. It can take selfies with your rear camera lens, if you keep staring at the back screen instead of the front iPhone screen. It's either a fantasy or a monstrosity.

It has:

A 2,800mAh battery

Two extra SIM slots

An always-on 5-inch AMOLED screen

Wireless charging

NFC

A car-mount metal tag

Up to 256GB of extra storage

Infrared

A 3.5mm headphone jack

"Pure Android" (no version mentioned), with a promised two years of update support

Why?

Because, Kickstarter. The Eye is expected to retail for $189 or $229 for the 4G LTE version, both shipping in August.

The battery boost and wireless charging seem useful, but it's completely unclear how the extra storage works, or how the Android device interfaces with the iPhone. Best guess: not well. But the older woman in a hoodie seems to like it.

If you really want the best of Google on your iPhone, you could always download Google's apps.