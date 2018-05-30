Essential will still support its Essential Phone, despite reported company drama

Essential may be in trouble, but the company wants you to know that its current phone, the Essential Phone PH-1, is safe.
On May 24 Bloomberg reported that Andy Rubin, the CEO of Essential and co-creator of the Android OS, may be selling Essential and scrapping plans for an Essential Phone 2. While Rubin reassured followers that the company was still working on Essential products, the report painted a bleak outlook for the company's future.
The news also made people nervous about the fate of the original Essential Phone. But Essential states that it's sticking to its word and will support the device just as originally promised:
Essential didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
