ESPN's new Apple TV app dives right into livestreaming

Automatic play of live-streamed channels makes this feel more like a TV channel than an app.

TV Accessories
img0666.jpg

ESPN's app feels like ... ESPN.

 Scott Stein/CNET

Many of Apple TV's apps have been adding livestreaming features over the past few months. As on Monday, ESPN has joined the fold.

The new ESPN app starts a livestream right off the bat, auto-playing like a regular TV channel. The app plays on-demand videos, including "30 for 30" and "E:60." The new design is cleaner than before and looks more like an interactive TV channel.

The app's name has also changed to "ESPN," instead of "WatchESPN." Live channels include ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes, SEC Network and Longhorn Network (if included in your TV package). Like other live-streaming apps, ESPN requires cable authentication.

More stories

Up Next: Samsung Galaxy S8 first to get rip-roaring wireless speeds
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF