ESPN's new Apple TV app dives right into livestreaming

Scott Stein/CNET

Many of Apple TV's apps have been adding livestreaming features over the past few months. As on Monday, ESPN has joined the fold.

The new ESPN app starts a livestream right off the bat, auto-playing like a regular TV channel. The app plays on-demand videos, including "30 for 30" and "E:60." The new design is cleaner than before and looks more like an interactive TV channel.



The app's name has also changed to "ESPN," instead of "WatchESPN." Live channels include ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes, SEC Network and Longhorn Network (if included in your TV package). Like other live-streaming apps, ESPN requires cable authentication.