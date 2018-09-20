ESPN+ streaming service hits 1 million paid subscribers

ESPN+ has racked up a million subscribers in the five months since Disney's ESPN launched the streaming video service.
With ESPN+ and a coming streaming service to compete with Netflix, Disney is aiming to battle deep-pocketed tech companies like Netflix, Apple and Amazon. Those companies have eye-popping budgets that are pouring money into TV and film production.
Next year, Disney plans to launch a streaming service to rival to Netflix, sometimes referred to as Disneyflix. A year ago, Iger said Disney would end a deal that gave Netflix its most-popular movies to stream and dedicate them -- and a slate of original exclusive programs --to its own streaming video service.
