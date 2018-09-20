CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Digital Media

ESPN+ streaming service hits 1 million paid subscribers

Disney's first streaming service, ESPN+ launched five months ago.

ESPN The Party - Inside
Getty

 ESPN+ has racked up a million subscribers in the five months since Disney's ESPN launched the streaming video service.

With ESPN+ and a coming streaming service to compete with Netflix, Disney is aiming to battle deep-pocketed tech companies like Netflix, Apple and Amazon. Those companies have eye-popping budgets that are pouring money into TV and film production. 

Next year, Disney plans to launch a streaming service to rival to Netflix, sometimes referred to as Disneyflix. A year ago, Iger said Disney would end a deal that gave Netflix its most-popular movies to stream and dedicate them -- and a slate of original exclusive programs --to  its own streaming video service

Next Article: The Apple Watch Series 4 gets smart about heart rate