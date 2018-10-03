ESA, the video game lobbying group that runs E3, changes leadership

Josh Miller/CNET

The Entertainment Software Association, the group that lobbies on behalf of video game companies and runs the large Electronic Entertainment Expo each year, made a sudden change in leadership Wednesday.

Michael Gallagher, the group's president and CEO, is stepping down after 11 years at the group. In his place, Stanley Pierre-Louis, previous the ESA's senior vice president and general counsel, will serve as interim CEO.

The ESA didn't say what prompted the sudden change and it's unclear whether it was Gallagher's decision. "Together, we have delivered an unbroken string of victories in the states, on Capitol Hill, and before the U.S. Supreme Court, all of which bolster the industry's ability to create and innovate," Gallagher said in a statement.

This story is developing...