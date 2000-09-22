CNET también está disponible en español.

Equity Movers: AMD, Intel, InterWorld, Liberate

Tech stocks including AMD, Intel, InterWorld, Liberate, and other companies are expected to move in today's markets.

    The following technology companies are expected to move in today's markets, Friday Sept. 22.

    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): The maker of computer circuits was downgraded to "market perform" by Deutsche Banc Alex Brown and Chase Hambrecht & Quist after chipmaker Intel warned that third quarter sales will fall short of expectations. Shares of AMD fell $2.94 to $24.63.

    Bisys Group (BSYS): The provider of technical services to financial companies said it will split its stock 2-for-1. Shares of Bisys fell $1.13 to $77.13.

    Intel (INTC): The chipmaker said third-quarter sales will fall short of estimates, rising only 3 to 5 percent from second quarter revenues. Shares of Intel fell $13.59 to $47.88.

    InterWorld (INTW) : The maker of Internet commerce software said it will lose 35 cents to 43 cents a compared to an expected loss of 18 cents. Shares of Interworld fell $5.09 to $4.06.

    Liberate Technologies (LBRT) : The maker of interactive TV software beat analyst expectations posting a loss of 9 cents per share, excluding acquisition costs. Analysts expected the company to lose 21 cents per share. Shares of Liberate rose 63 cents to $29.75.

    Zomax (ZOMX) : The maker of CD-ROMs for multimedia publishers said in a press release that third-quarter profit will fall short of estimates. Shares of Zomax fell $8.31, or 47.8 percent to $9.06.

    1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS): The online flower seller signed a five-year agreement with America Online to be the exclusive marketer of fresh-cut flowers on six AOL sites. Shares of 1-800-Flowers.com rose 19 cents to $4.69.

