Equifax is offering a closer look at its massive data breach, which revealed sensitive information on more than half the American population last year.
The company released the details Monday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, following demands from US senators.
The credit-monitoring company, which gathers personal information on people without being required to notify them, has provided some details in the past about the breach, including that 146.6 million Americans were affected and that their Social Security numbers, names, birthdates and addresses were stolen.
Here is the breakdown from Equifax on how many people were affected by category:
Name
146.6 million
Birthdate
146.6 million
Social Security Number
145.5 million
Address
99 million
Gender
27.3 million
Phone Number
20.3 million
Driver's License Number
17.6 million
Email Address
1.8 million
Credit Card information
209,000
Tax ID
97,500
Driver's License State
27,000
Hackers also stole thousands of photos uploaded to Equifax's servers that came from passports and driver's licenses. Up to 182,000 people had uploaded images to Equifax's server, the company said.
Here's the breakdown of images stolen:
Driver's License
38,000
Social Security or Taxpayer ID card
12,000
Passport
3,200
Other
3,000
These numbers only detail US residents affected by the breach, even though Equifax noted that some people in the United Kingdom and Canada were also affected.
"Through the company's analysis, Equifax believes it has satisfied applicable requirements to notify consumers and regulators," the company said in its SEC filing.
An Equifax spokeswoman responded to a request for comment by referring back to a statement from the company. In the statement, Equifax noted that it shared this same information with members of Congress on Friday.
While Equifax's data breach isn't the largest in history -- that record belongs to Yahoo, which reported that up to 3 billion accounts were compromised -- Equifax's hack has much more potential for damage considering the types of data stolen.
First published, May 8 at 6:50 a.m. PT.
Update, 7:46 a.m. PT: Added response from Equifax spokeswoman.
Blockchain Decoded: CNET looks at the tech powering bitcoin -- and soon, too, a myriad of services that will change your life.
Follow the Money: This is how digital cash is changing the way we save, shop and work.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.