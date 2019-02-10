Epix launches streaming service 'Epix Now'

Epix

Cable TV network Epix announced Sunday it's entering the streaming-TV business with the launch of a subscription video on demand service called "Epix Now."

The $6 per month streaming service offers access to the cable channel's full library of movies and original shows, including Pennyworth, which tells the story of Batman's butler, Alfred, the MGM-owned TV network said. All four of the network's linear TV channels will also be available on the new service.

With the service, Epix becomes the latest company aiming to grab consumers who are opting out of traditional pay-TV subscriptions. Over the last three years, cord cutters and everyone else have been flooded with options to unlock "real" TV online.

"Launching Epix Now and providing consumers nationwide with access to our premium original programming and blockbuster movies is an exciting moment for our company and solidifies our commitment to bring high-level storytelling to as many people as possible," Epix President Michael Wright said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming new audiences to our network."

Users will be able to stream content from the app to any connected TV screen, download movies and shows for offline viewing, and have access to 4K Ultra HD streaming on supported devices.

The service's app is now available for download for the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, and Android phones and tablets. The service will also be available soon on Roku devices and Amazon Fire TV.