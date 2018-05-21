Epic Games

Your next "Victory Royale" could make you a millionaire.

Epic Games, the company behind the insanely popular game Fortnite, said Monday that it will provide $100 million to fund prize pools for Fortnite tournaments during the 2018-2019 esports season.

Fortnite's player-vs-player-style already makes it a prime candidate for esports tournaments. By adding a little incentive (aka millions and millions of dollars), Epic Games is pushing Fortnite to become a huge game for competitive play.

Epic Games said it will announce more details about competitive structures and eligible platforms in the weeks ahead.