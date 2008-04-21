EPEAT has Comprehensive Criteria

CNET también está disponible en español.

The breadth of EPEAT's criteria covers so much more than just toxicity and energy consumption. EPEAT Bronze compliance not only requires a better than average product but a conscientious manufacturer:

Reduction of materials and energy

  • Elimination of intentionally added SCCP flame retardants and plasticizers in certain applications
  • Elimination of paints or coatings that are not compatible with recycling or reuse
  • Identification and removal of components containing hazardous materials
  • Reduction/elimination of intentionally added toxics in packaging

Increase in lifespan and efficiency

  • Compliance with European RoHS Directive
  • Compliance with EPA Energy Star
  • Availability of additional three year warranty or service agreement
  • Minimum 65 percent reusable/recyclable
  • Provision of product take-back service
  • Provision of rechargeable battery take-back service
  • Separable packing materials
  • Easy disassembly of external enclosure
  • Upgradeable with common tools

Reporting and responsibilty

  • Declaration of product weight (lbs)
  • Declaration of postconsumer recycled plastic content (%)
  • Declaration of renewable/bio-based plastic materials content (%)
  • Declaration of recycled content
  • Reporting on amount of mercury used in light sources (mg)
  • Marking of plastic components
  • Identification of materials with special handling needs
  • Corporate report consistent with Performance Track or GRI
  • Self-certified environmental management system for design and manufacturing organizations
  • Demonstration of corporate environmental policy consistent with ISO 14001

credit: epeat.net

