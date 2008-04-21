EPEAT has Comprehensive Criteria

The breadth of EPEAT's criteria covers so much more than just toxicity and energy consumption. EPEAT Bronze compliance not only requires a better than average product but a conscientious manufacturer:

Reduction of materials and energy

Elimination of intentionally added SCCP flame retardants and plasticizers in certain applications

Elimination of paints or coatings that are not compatible with recycling or reuse

Identification and removal of components containing hazardous materials

Reduction/elimination of intentionally added toxics in packaging

Increase in lifespan and efficiency

Compliance with European RoHS Directive

Compliance with EPA Energy Star

Availability of additional three year warranty or service agreement

Minimum 65 percent reusable/recyclable

Provision of product take-back service

Provision of rechargeable battery take-back service

Separable packing materials

Easy disassembly of external enclosure

Upgradeable with common tools

Reporting and responsibilty

Declaration of product weight (lbs)

Declaration of postconsumer recycled plastic content (%)

Declaration of renewable/bio-based plastic materials content (%)

Declaration of recycled content

Reporting on amount of mercury used in light sources (mg)

Marking of plastic components

Identification of materials with special handling needs

Corporate report consistent with Performance Track or GRI

Self-certified environmental management system for design and manufacturing organizations

Demonstration of corporate environmental policy consistent with ISO 14001

