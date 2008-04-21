EPEAT has Comprehensive Criteria

The breadth of EPEAT's criteria covers so much more than just toxicity and energy consumption. EPEAT Bronze compliance not only requires a better than average product but a conscientious manufacturer:
Reduction of materials and energy
- Elimination of intentionally added SCCP flame retardants and plasticizers in certain applications
- Elimination of paints or coatings that are not compatible with recycling or reuse
- Identification and removal of components containing hazardous materials
- Reduction/elimination of intentionally added toxics in packaging
Increase in lifespan and efficiency
- Compliance with European RoHS Directive
- Compliance with EPA Energy Star
- Availability of additional three year warranty or service agreement
- Minimum 65 percent reusable/recyclable
- Provision of product take-back service
- Provision of rechargeable battery take-back service
- Separable packing materials
- Easy disassembly of external enclosure
- Upgradeable with common tools
Reporting and responsibilty
- Declaration of product weight (lbs)
- Declaration of postconsumer recycled plastic content (%)
- Declaration of renewable/bio-based plastic materials content (%)
- Declaration of recycled content
- Reporting on amount of mercury used in light sources (mg)
- Marking of plastic components
- Identification of materials with special handling needs
- Corporate report consistent with Performance Track or GRI
- Self-certified environmental management system for design and manufacturing organizations
- Demonstration of corporate environmental policy consistent with ISO 14001
credit: epeat.net
