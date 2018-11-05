The holidays are right around the corner. Beat the crowds and get your holiday shopping done early! Whether it's for yourself or a loved one, we won't judge. Our annual holiday gift guide finds you some of the best tech deals around the web, and this year we've decided to kick it up a notch.
This year, five lucky winners will get their favorite item on the list for free! Some prize examples are the Fitbit Versa, Apple's AirPods and the Motorola Moto G6. But don't stop there. Make sure you look through the whole list, there are 64 items to choose from! Any tech gift priced from $100 to $250 here could be yours, and entering has never been easier.
Comment on this page, answering these two simple questions: What item do you want and why is it your No. 1 choice? That's all there is to it. Maybe it's for your mom, your dad, a sibling or a friend. Maybe it's for yourself. In that case your comment could be, "I want the Bose SoundSport Free wireless earphones because they're great for the gym and I know I'll need to put in extra work there from all that holiday food. Plus they're stylish and I'm treating myself!".
Regardless who the gift is for, the prize could be yours. Just remember you can *only* comment once to win. Comment more than once, and you will be placed on the naughty list (aka disqualified).
How to enter:
- Take a look through our best tech gifts for the holidays (from $100 and $250) here.
- Pick out your favorite item on the list or whichever you think will make the perfect gift.
- Register as a CNET user (by clicking "Join / Sign in" in the top-right corner of the page). If you're already registered, there's no need to register again -- you just need to be logged in.
- Comment on this page, saying which item you want and why it's your No. 1 pick.
- Leave only one comment -- or you'll be disqualified.
- That's it! Comments will be accepted until Sunday, November 18, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
- Once the sweepstakes is over, we will randomly select five lucky winners and contact you via email.
- Check out the official rules here.
Discuss: Enter for your chance to win* an awesome holiday gift!
