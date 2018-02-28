Battery life will make or break any phone. But while we all say that we want a phone that will last all day, we also don't want the battery, and the phone it holds, to be too big.
To date, walking that line between a thin phone and one with marathon battery life has been a challenge. And few phones prove that more than the Energizer P16K Pro. Packed into its bulky, heavy profile is a massive 16,000mAh battery.
What does that mean to real-world use? Energizer is only giving ballpark figures so far. The company says it could last up to five days during normal use and up to 40 days on standby. To give you more perspective, the new Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus has a 3,500mAh battery.
Energizer only brought a prototype to Mobile World Congress 2018 -- so we couldn't actually turn it on -- but the P16K Pro will run Android Oreo on a MediaTek octacore 2.5GHz processor.
French company Avenir Telecom, which actually makes the hardware under the Energizer name, says the P16K Pro will go on sale by the end of the year. It will sell for 499 euros or about $609, £422 or AU$784.
Energizer P16K Pro key specs
- 5.9-inch display
- Dual rear cameras (16-megapixel and 13-megapixel)
- Dual front cameras (13-megapixel and 5-megapixel)
- 6GB RAM
- microSD card slot accommodates cards up to 256GB
- Fingerprint sensor
- Two SIM card slots
- 4G LTE support
- USB Type-C
Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: Hands-on with Samsung's iPhone X fighters.
MWC 2018: All of CNET's coverage from the biggest phone show of the year.
Mobile World Congress 2018
-
reading•Energizer's enormous phone will have an enormous battery
-
Mar 9•Galaxy S9 and Gear VR: How not to break your new phone
-
Mar 8•17 hidden Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus features
-
Mar 8•Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: Sizzling photos from every angle
-
Mar 6•How the Galaxy S9 specs stack up against the Note 8 and S8
-
•See All
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.