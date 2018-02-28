Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Battery life will make or break any phone. But while we all say that we want a phone that will last all day, we also don't want the battery, and the phone it holds, to be too big.

To date, walking that line between a thin phone and one with marathon battery life has been a challenge. And few phones prove that more than the Energizer P16K Pro. Packed into its bulky, heavy profile is a massive 16,000mAh battery.

What does that mean to real-world use? Energizer is only giving ballpark figures so far. The company says it could last up to five days during normal use and up to 40 days on standby. To give you more perspective, the new Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus has a 3,500mAh battery.

Energizer only brought a prototype to Mobile World Congress 2018 -- so we couldn't actually turn it on -- but the P16K Pro will run Android Oreo on a MediaTek octacore 2.5GHz processor.

French company Avenir Telecom, which actually makes the hardware under the Energizer name, says the P16K Pro will go on sale by the end of the year. It will sell for 499 euros or about $609, £422 or AU$784.

Energizer P16K Pro key specs

5.9-inch display

Dual rear cameras (16-megapixel and 13-megapixel)

Dual front cameras (13-megapixel and 5-megapixel)



6GB RAM

microSD card slot accommodates cards up to 256GB

Fingerprint sensor

Two SIM card slots

4G LTE support

USB Type-C

