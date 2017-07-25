Employees offered RFID chip implants... it's voluntary, for now

Three Square Market

Employees of Three Square Market, a vending machine technology company in River Falls, Wisconsin, won't have to worry about forgetting their employee ID cards at home anymore. Starting next month, a voluntary program will offer company employees the chance to get an RFID chip implanted in their hands.

The tiny chips will use NFC (near-field communication) technology to allow employees to unlock doors, make vending machine purchases, log in to computers and access office tools like photocopiers, all with a wave of the hand.

In a report that aired on CBS This Morning earlier today, I commented that the plan could raise privacy concerns, asking: "Do you want someone to know every time you enter or leave a room? There's a degree of autonomy that's lost with this person to person, one-to-one tracking. You can never leave it behind. You can't really turn it off."

In a press release, Three Square said the program is strictly voluntary, but that it expects about 50 employees to accept the implant.