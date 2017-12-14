Getty Images

There's a solid chance you're jeopardizing your company's cybersecurity.

Out of more than 1,000 office workers surveyed by business cloud company Intermedia, 99 percent said they did something that could leave their company at risk, according to a report out Wednesday.

So what are those sinister actions? They're things like automatically saving work passwords on work devices -- 96 percent do that -- and using personal devices to send documents for work.

"When it comes to storing and sharing data and saving login credentials, employees prioritize personal convenience over security protocols," the report said.